Tesla clarifies on supplier costs issue

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 3.26% to $303.37 after trading in a range of $292.86 to $305.50 today amid a lot of discussion over supplier issues.

Not everyone thinks the wheel are falling off. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintains that Tesla is asking for supplier concessions from a position of strength and observes that the development could indicate that Model 3 production is ramping. Kallo recommends buying Tesla on the weakness in share price.

In a statement provided by Tesla, the company clarifies that it asked fewer than 10 suppliers for a reduction in total capex project spend for long-term projects that began in 2016 but aren't completed yet - and continues to discuss future parts costs with suppliers as a standard part of the procurement process.

Previously: Tesla -4% after pressing suppliers for cash (July 23)

Previously: Investors send Tesla below $300 and back (July 23)