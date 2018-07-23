AMS +5.3% post Q2 results

AMS AG is up (OTCPK:AUKUF +5.3% ) as the company reports Q2 revenue and profit margins higher than previous guidance.

The anticipated significant customer volume impact in consumer business resulted in a lower-than-expected effect on the company performance.

Adjusted operating loss was of $48.6M, above previous expectations.

For Q3, AMS expects sales of ~$450M-490M (+46-59%) due to production & shipment expansion in the consumer business; adjusted operating margin for is expected to increase to a low teens percentage, as a result of improved capacity utilization.

The company has initiated strategic review to align its business portfolio, as well as evaluate expansion opportunities to build enhanced product line.

Financial Statement

