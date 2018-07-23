'Some light at the end of the tunnel' for GE but patience needed, Melius says

Analyst sentiment on General Electric (GE -0.8% ) is not all negative, as Melius Research reiterates its Buy rating and $27 price target - more than double the stock's current level - seeing "some light at the end of the tunnel, but admittedly requires a lot of patience."

While GE lags behind peers that deliver beat-and-raise quarters, Melius analyst Scott Davis argues the shares, -49% over the past year, are discounting GE's many woes but not any positive surprises "of any substance" on costs or asset sales.

Davis says the "success rate of break-ups and spin-offs is amazingly high in industrials," even for those businesses that investors think are permanently impaired, pointing to "massive value creation" at other restructured companies such as Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

The firm's more upbeat assessment comes as long-time GE supporter Argus Research downgraded shares to Hold from Buy and lowered its 2018 EPS to $0.97 from $1.03, below the low end of the company's new downsized $1.00-$1.07 guidance range.