Windstream default trial begins with focus on subsidiaries

The trial is under way over Aurelius' allegations of default at Windstream Holdings (WIN -2% ) in its 2015 transaction with Uniti Group (UNIT -0.8% ), with lawyers for U.S. Bank and Windstream questioning the company's John Fletcher.

Both sides are starting out by delving into details of which Windstream entities were part of the transaction and what Windstream told regulators at the time, Bloomberg reports.

Fletcher acknowledges some wording was "imprecise" in the documents: "This was one of the most complex deals I've ever worked on." But the benefits of the deal were clear at the time, he says, including for customers.

U.S. Bank's lawyer has presented Windstream's statements to regulators that Windstream subsidiaries transferred assets to then-named Communications Sales & Leasing with a plan to lease them back; Windstream's lawyer counters that it was Windstream Holdings and not the subsidiaries leasing back the assets.

