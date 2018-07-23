Buckeye Partners cut to Sell at SunTrust after Moody's downgrade

Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.5% ) suffers only modest losses after SunTrust analyst Tristan Richardson downgraded units to Sell from Hold and slashed his price target to $31 from $43, saying the latest negative action by Moody's was "quicker than expected" and may lead to a cut in the company's distribution.

Moody's recently cut its outlook for BPL to Negative from Stable to reflect the execution risk in generating the growth related EBITDA over the next couple of years saying BPL's leverage "may exceed 5x until its EBITDA from the ongoing growth projects gets meaningfully realized."

Richardson expects BPL to continue to underperform until there is greater clarity around its long term funding plans and its "trajectory of leverage."