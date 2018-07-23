Todd Combs's role in USG deal highlights his standing at Berkshire Hathaway: Bloomberg

Todd Combs, Warren Buffett's investing deputy at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +0.5% )(BRK.A +0.4% ), played a key role in exiting the conglomerate's stake in USG Corp. (USG -0.2% ), Bloomberg reports, citing a filing made on Friday.

Combs and Buffett held a call with Knauf, which was bidding for USG, and its bankers to propose an option for Knauf to buy Berkshire's USG shares. The discussion eventually resulted in the unusual case where Berkshire opposed USG management, which was fighting the overture from Knauf.

Combs and Ted Weschler oversee $25B in investments at Berkshire.

