Veolia names Laruelle as new CFO, Brachlianoff as COO

Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEF, OTCPK:VEOEY) appoints executive committee member Claude Laruelle as its new CFO, replacing Philippe Capron, who wants "to give a new direction to his career."

Laruelle also is named deputy CEO in charge of finances, while Estelle Brachlianoff, currently the head of Veolia’s U.K. unit, is named deputy CEO in charge of operations.

Laurelle joined Veolia in 2000 and became the group’s Technical and Performance Director in 2013 and rose to the executive committee in 2015; Brachlianoff joined Veolia in 2005 and became a member of the executive committee in 2015.