Energy Transfer says Ohio EPA 'cynically' using excuse to delay Rover pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says Ohio state environmental regulators are using a notice of violation related to the unapproved disposal of industrial waste to delay completion of the company’s $4.2B Rover natural gas pipeline.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued the violation to Rover after ETP deposited spent drilling mud containing low levels of PCE chemical solvent without approval, according to a July 11 filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Ohio EPA’s filing of the (notice of violations) with FERC was not for any legitimate purpose, but rather was an attempt to cynically use the commission to once again delay the completion of this necessary project,” ETP says today in a filing with FERC.

ETP has long said it is not the source of the PCE, which it believes came from former industrial activity; regardless of the source, ETP says all detected levels of PCE are well below Ohio’s soil clean-up standards and are not in danger of affecting ground water.