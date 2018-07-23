Alphabet nears 5% evening gains on paid clicks, revenues jump

Alphabet shares are jumping (GOOG +4.6% , GOOGL +4.7% ) after an easy beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings with a heavy jump in paid clicks.

Revenues were up 26% (up 23% in constant currency). Operating income fell to $2.81B and operating margin dropped to 9% from 16%, inclusive of the EU fines of €4.34B.

Excluding the fines, net income rose to $8.266B from $6.26B; inclusive of the fines, it dipped to $3.195B from $3.524B.

Revenue ex-TAC was $26.24B, beating an expected $25.6B.

Revenue by segment: Google properties, $23.3B (up 26.3%); Google Network Members' properties revenues, $4.825B (up 13.6%); Google other revenues, $4.425B (up 36.5%); Other bets, $145M (up 49.5%).

Paid clicks rose 58% Y/Y and were up 15% from the first quarter. Cost-per-click on Google properties fell 22% Y/Y (and fell 10% Q/Q).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release