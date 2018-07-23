TD Ameritrade gains after Q2 beats; NIM, asset-based revenue rise

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) + 1.2% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS 89 cents beats by 9 cents and revenue exceeds consensus by $30M.

Net interest margin 1.94% vs 1.83% in Q1 and 1.55% Y/Y.

Net new client assets of $19.8B, vs. $22.2B at Q1 end and $22.0B Y/Y.; average client trades per day 784,000, down from 943,058 in Q1, but up 54% from 510,358 Y/Y.

Client assets about $1.23T at end of Q2 vs $1.19T at Q1 end, and $882.4B at Q2 2017 end.

Commissions and transaction fees $490M vs. $556M in Q1 and $335M Y/Y.

Total asset-based revenue $859M vs. $830M in Q1 and $573M Y/Y.

Total operating expenses $751M vs. $1.02B in Q1 and $537M Y/Y.

$212M of synergies from Scottrade acquisition realized through June.

Source: Press Release

