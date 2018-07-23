Cadence Design Systems reports Q2 beats, in-line guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 8% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $510M to $520M (consensus: $516.91M) and EPS from $0.40 to $0.42 (consensus: $0.40).

FY18 guidance has in-line revenue of $2.07B to $2.09B (consensus: $2.07B) and upside EPS of $1.64 to $1.70 (consensus: $1.62).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cadence Design Systems beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 23)