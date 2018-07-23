Weak profit guidance drags down Whirlpool

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reports revenue in North America during Q2 was the same as last year at $2.8B. EBIT was 11.9% of sales as the favorable impact of product price/mix was offset by unit volume declines, raw material inflation and higher freight costs

For the EMEA business, revenue was $1.1B vs. $1.2B a year ago and EBIT was -$25M vs. $2M a year ago as unit volume fell off.

For the Latin America business, revenue was $852M vs. $986M a year ago and EBIT was $33M vs $57M.

For the Asia business, revenue was $428M vs. $373M a year ago and EBIT was $43M vs. -$30M.

Looking ahead, Whirlpool expects to generate cash from operating activities of approximately $1.5B and free cash flow of approximately $850M. EPS of $14.20 to $14.80 is anticipated vs. $15.62 consensus.

Shares of Whirlpool are down 8.8% in AH trading.

