Celgene's Revlimid successful in late-stage lymphoma study; shares up 2% after hours

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is up 2% after hours in response to its announcement of successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, AUGMENT, evaluating REVLIMID (lenalidomide) plus Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent lymphoma.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to rituximab + placebo.

A favorable trend in overall survival was also observed but the data have not yet matured.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference. Global regulatory submissions are on tap for Q1 2019.