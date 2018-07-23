Zions drops after Q2 hurt by more competition in commercial real estate

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) falls 3.5% in after-hours trading a competitive commercial real estate market slowed loan growth in Q2.

Q2 EPS fell to 89 cents, trailing consensus, from $1.09 in Q1, but up from $73 cents Y/Y.

Net interest margin 3.56%, the same as in Q1, and up from 3.52% a year ago.

"Competitive pressures in the market for commercial real estate loans led to additional runoff in that portfolio as we’ve exercised discipline with respect to pricing and terms, muting overall loan growth," says Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons.

Commercial real estate loans of $10.97B fell 1% from $10.82B in Q1 and declined 2% from $11.20B in Q2 2017.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.2%, unchanged from Q1 and vs. 12.3% Y/Y.

Return on average common equity $10.6% vs. 13.3% in Q1 and 8.6% Y/Y.

Zions says recent regulatory changes should allow the bank to increase the pace of its capital distributions in the coming quarters.

It's also optimistic that, pending shareholder approval, it will be able to merge Zions Bancorporation into its ZB N.A. subsidiary by the end of Q3, creating a more efficient regulatory structure.

Source: Press Release

