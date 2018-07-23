Stocks tick higher, U.S. Treasurys sell off

Stocks edged higher, boosted by shares of financial companies as government bonds sold off on rising concerns that demand for the debt from overseas investors is poised to decline.

“What you’re seeing is some fear” that central banks are less supportive of bond markets, which will result in a decline in purchases of U.S. government debt by foreign investors, Charles Comiskey, head of Treasury trading at Bank of Nova Scotia, told WSJ. "They really hold the key to our yields."

As a result, the financial sector (+1.3%) easily finished at the top today's leaderboard amid a selloff in U.S. Treasurys that resulted in a five-point jump in the 2-10 spread; the two-year yield added 2 bps to 2.62%, while the benchmark 10-year yield surged 7 bps to 2.97%, its highest level in more than a month.

The tech sector gained 0.5% to close at a new record, as chipmakers helped lead an intraday rebound; on the downside, industrials (-0.6%) and utilities (-0.6%) finished at the bottom of the sector standings.

September WTI crude oil settled -0.5% at $67.89/bbl, giving up earlier gains sparked by rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.