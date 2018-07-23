Assured Guaranty challenges Puerto Rico oversight board appointments

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) files a complaint challenging the constitutionality of appointments to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (Oversight Board).

AGO alleges the Oversight Board's appointment process exceeds its legal authority and disregards creditor protections and legal requirements built into the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act.

Given the Title III Court’s recent dismissal of a similar lawsuit filed by another party in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s Title III case, Assured Guaranty expects to participate in the appellate phase of the various Appointments Clause lawsuits.

Source: Press Release