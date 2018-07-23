Cleveland-Cliffs says Nashwauk acquisition upheld in court ruling

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) says a U.S. Bankruptcy Court reaffirmed the company's 2017 acquisition of land located in Nashwauk, Minn.

The judge also ruled that Mesabi Metallics' lease rights terminated on Oct. 31, 2017 when it failed to exit bankruptcy; the properties acquired by CLF include parcels that had been leased by Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties to Mesabi Metallics, formerly known as Essar Steel Minnesota.

With the ruling, CLF expects to be able to utilize the acquired real estate interests to implement a financially sustainable plan for the site, which the company has said holds "tremendous potential."