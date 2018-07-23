Infinera acquires Coriant for $430M; shares halted

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) will acquire network solutions company Coriant for $430M in cash and stock.

Coriant is a global supplier of open, hyperscale network solutions.

Infinera will pay $150M in cash at closing and estimated additional amounts of $25M in the two quarters post-closing plus $55M over a period of years. The company will also issue 21M shares.

Q2 guidance: Revenue is expected slightly higher than the midpoint of the previous range of $203M to $213M (consensus: $208.5M).

INFN shares were halted at 4:10 PM awaiting the news.