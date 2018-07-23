American Campus cuts year modified FFO/share forecast

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) cut FY2018 modified FFO per share forecast to $2.28-$2.34 from its prior view of $2.33-$2.43.

The company says dispositions exceeding original guidance, timing of third-party development fee income, interest expense, and rental revenue growth for same-store property subset are trending toward lower end of original forecast.

Q2 modified FFO per share of 52 cents rose a penny from 52 cents a year earlier.

Q2 same-store net operating income of $90.8M increased by 0.1% from a year ago.

Same-store property revenue rose 1.5% to $164.8M from $162.4M.

ACC +0.07% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

