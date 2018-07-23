More on PrairieSky Q2 results

PrairieSky reports Q2 funds from operations of $62.4M (+20%) on account of increased pricing of oil & NGL, and offset by decreased volume production & natural gas price.

Royalty revenues from 9,098 (-5.3%) bbls per day of crude oil and 2,279 (-14.5%) bbls per day of NGL production was $64.8M; additional royalty of $5.3M was generated from natural gas.

Realized Pricing: Crude oil: $68.92 (+30.1%) per bbl; NGL: $37.44 (+30.9%) per bbl; Natural Gas: $0.83 (-61.4%) per mcf.

(OTC:PREKF) +2.44% post-market.

