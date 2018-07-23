Reuters: Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting gasoline unit

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is restarting the gasoline producing unit at its 249.7K bbl/day Alliance, La., refinery, Reuters reports, citing Gulf Coast market sources.

The 120K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut along with all other refinery units following a fatal accident on July 4, but the refinery began restarting a week ago, according to the report.

The refinery's 250K bbl/day crude distillation unit and 65K bbl/day vacuum distillation unit reportedly returned to minimum production levels on Wednesday, and other units came online over the weekend.