Owens-Illinois reports better than expected Q2 results, despite external headwinds

Owens-Illinois reports Q2 sales of $1.8B (+1% Y/Y) reflecting a mix of higher prices and sales mix, that was partially offset by marginally modestly lower shipments.

Outlook FY18 : Adjusted EPS ~$2.75-$2.85 per share, the company expects results to be on the lower end of the range; for Q3 adjusted EPS is expected to be ~$0.75

The Company expects cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2018 to be ~$800M and adjusted free cash flow to be ~$400M, with downside pressure from currency.

(NYSE:OI) +2.73% post-market.

Previously: Owens-Illinois beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 23)