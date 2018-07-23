U.S. refiners to benefit from biggest low-sulfur fuel capacity, Jefferies says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are among the refiners that may stand to gain the most from the coming tougher rules for the world’s shipping fleet, Jefferies analysts say.

The U.S. refining system has the biggest capacity to turn crude oil into low-sulfur fuels. Jefferies says, with the U.S. yield of gasoline, jet fuel and middle distillate equaling 82% compared with 63% globally.

Beginning January 2020, vessels moving goods via the world’s shipping routes will be required to burn fuel with less sulfur to help curb greenhouse gas emissions; the new rules are expected to benefit oil refineries around the world, which produce and sell "clean fuels."