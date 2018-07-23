Helix Energy +8% after strong Q2 results, raises full-year revenue view

Helix Energy (NYSE:HLX) +8.5% after-hours as it reports a strong Q2 earnings beat amid a 36% Y/Y revenue increase to $204M and adjusted EBITDA of $52.3M vs. $27.6M in Q1 and $29.7M in the prior-year quarter.

HLX slightly raises its FY 2018 revenue guidance to $695M-$750M from its previous outlook of $685M-$730M and $718M analyst consensus estimate; the company also sees EBITDA of $135M-$165M and capital additions of $135M.

HLX says Q2 well intervention revenues rose 25% Q/Q to $32.2M due to higher utilization and rates in the North Sea, while robotics revenues jumped 44% to $11.9M driven primarily by the seasonal pick-up in activity and increased trenching in the North Sea.

Vessel utilization increased to 70% in Q2 compared to 57% in the same quarter of 2017.