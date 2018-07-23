Steel Dynamics +2% after beating on Q2 earnings, revenues

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +2.1% after-hours as it posts better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, and the company says it believes steel consumption will remain strong.

STLD says Q2 average product selling price for its steel operations rose $110 from Q1 to $932/ton, while the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $27 to $348/ton; the company's Q2 steel production utilization rate was 99%, compared to 94% in Q1 and 91% in the year-ago quarter.

STLD says it plans to increase production during H2 to ~40K tons/month and expects to reach an annual run-rate of 800K-900K tons of cold roll, pickled and oiled, and galvanized flat roll steel by mid-year 2019.

"Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe steel consumption will continue to be strong for the remainder of the year," STLD says.