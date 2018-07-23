Aluminum price bounces after Mnuchin hints may be removed from sanctions

Russian aluminum producer Rusal (OTC:RUALF) rises as much as 17% in Hong Kong trading after the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin said the world's biggest producer of the metal outside of China might be removed from a U.S. sanctions list.

Mnuchin said on Friday that the Treasury Department is open to removing Rusal from a U.S. sanctions list, saying the objective was “not to put Rusal out of business.”

Aluminum was the biggest gainer on the London Metal Exchange, jumping 2% to $2,069/metric ton, as canceling sanctions on Rusal would ease fears of a supply shortage; also, some investors who had placed short positions in expectation of sanctions being lifted were now liquidating them, says Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Aluminum soared to a seven-year peak of $2,718/ton in April after sanctions were slapped on Rusal, but prices tumbled after the U.S. initially mentioned the potential for sanctions to be lifted and fell further over the past two months on worries of weaker demand because of trade tensions and a slowdown in China.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB