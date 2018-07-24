Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish crackers over salmonella risk

Pepperidge Farm has issued a voluntary recall of 3.3M packages of Goldfish crackers over fears they may be tainted by salmonella bacteria.

The Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) business said it was notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey powder used in seasoning four varieties of the crackers could contain salmonella, although the company said no illnesses have been reported so far.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) said over the weekend that it was voluntarily recalling some Ritz Cracker products due to similar concerns about whey powder potentially tainted with salmonella.