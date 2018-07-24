Russian hackers penetrated networks of U.S. utility companies, DHS says

Russian hackers gained access to the networks of U.S. electric utilities last year, claiming "hundreds of victims" in a campaign that could have allowed them to cause blackouts, according to U.S. government officials, who believe the campaign probably is continuing.

The Department of Homeland Security has been warning utility executives about the Russian threat to critical infrastructure since 2014, but a briefing yesterday was the first time the agency had provided information in an unclassified setting with so much detail.

The DHS continues to withhold the names of victims but now says there were hundreds of victims, not a few dozen as had been said previously.

