Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises to second highest ever as default worry rises

The cost to insure debt holdings in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) against declining credit quality rose yesterday to its second highest price ever, Reuters reports, implying the company is at a greater risk of default following a report that sparked concern that the company may need to raise funds.

Credit default swaps on TSLA's debt increased by $0.13 to $5.96 per $100 of debt, following a weekend WSJ report that the company had turned to some suppliers for a refund of previously made payments in a bid to make a profit.

Tesla offered no comment on the credit default swaps but said it had asked fewer than 10 suppliers, adding that any changes with these suppliers would improve future cash flows but not affect its ability to achieve Q3 profitability.

Shares fell as much as 6% in yesterday's trade before settling for a 3.3% loss.