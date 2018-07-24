UBS posts 9% rise in Q2 net profit, wealth management profit a bit soft

UBS opens 3% higher in European trading after reporting a Q2 net profit of 1.28B Swiss francs ($1.29B), a 9% increase from a year ago, while operating income increased to CHF7.55B from CHF7.27B a year earlier.

The results beat analyst consensus estimates for net profit of CHF1.02B and adjusted operating income of CHF7.38B - "relatively solid," according Baader Helvea Equity Research, but "the outlook is rather more cautious than usual, pointing to dampened investor confidence and muted market volatility."

UBS's global wealth management unit reported pretax profit of CHF1.04B, slightly below expectations, with CHF1.2B in net new money outflows in the quarter, as "tough ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism have dampened investor confidence and remain a threat."

Looking to Q3, the bank says market volatility "remains muted overall" and that is "usually less conducive to client activity."