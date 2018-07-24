BHP's Escondida copper mine to present final contract offer to union

The management at BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida copper mine in Chile says it will deliver its final labor contract offer to the workers union today amid tense contract negotiations ahead of a possible strike.

The announcement comes after the union told its members last week that talks for a new contract were frozen without hope for a deal, raising the prospects of another work stoppage after last year's 44-day strike.

The union rejected BHP's offer earlier this month that included a $23K signing bonus for the end of the negotiations and a salary readjustment linked to inflation.

