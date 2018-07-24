No escaping demise of South African gold, says AngloGold chairman

South Africa’s gold industry, once the world’s largest, faces an inevitable decline, says AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Chairman Sipho Pityana - which means the South Africa-based company must make some critical decisions about its future in the country.

South Africa’s gold production tumbled 16% in May from a year earlier, falling for an eighth straight month, as aging infrastructure, depleted reserves and accidents raise costs and constrain output.

AU, the world’s third largest gold producer, gets ~13% of its total production from South Africa, down from 43% in 2007, after selling mines to stem losses in the country.

Still, Pityana says there may still be a future for producers that are able to mine safely, profitably and reward shareholders with returns, adding that automation could offer the answer to mining super-deep reserves in the future.

