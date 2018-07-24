Oil could soar to $200/bbl if U.S., Iran go to war

Iran will respond with equal countermeasures if the U.S. tries to block its oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry in Tehran says a day after Pres. Trump's twitter warning of dire consequences “the like of which few throughout history have suffered before” if it makes threats against the U.S.

John Kilduff of energy hedge fund Again Capital says Brent crude is on a path to $90/bbl because the Trump administration is unlikely to issue many waivers to U.S. sanctions against Iran but could pop well into three figures if Iran ever shuts down the Strait.

"The numbers on a blockage or any kind of upset or military situation in the Strait of Hormuz, then it's off to the races. Pick your number - $150, $200 - it goes sky high," Kilduff says. "Because we are talking about an abject shortage of oil then in the global market."

Iran could cause problems in other regional sea routes such as Bab el-Mandeb, the strait off the coast of Yemen, where Iranian-aligned rebels are fighting a Saudi-led coalition, says RBC Capital's Helima Croft.

"I don't think anyone believes that with the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain that we cannot protect ships going through there, but if we start having to deploy those military resources, I think that's going to put additional pressure on oil," Croft says. "That's the scenario for a real breakout in oil prices in the back half of this year."

Oil prices jumped by ~$1/bbl yesterday following Trump's tweet but ultimately pulled back to end the day roughly flat; currently, Brent +0.1% at $73.18/bbl, U.S. WTI +0.5% at $68.23/bbl.

