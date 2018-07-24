Redwood Trust lower 2.7% on pricing of common stock

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) priced public offering of 6.25M common shares at $16.50/share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $103.13M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2018.

Net proceeds shall be used to fund its business and investment activity, which may include funding purchases of residential mortgage loans and acquiring mortgage-backed securities for its investment portfolio, funding new investment initiatives in the single-family rental and multifamily housing sectors, as well as for other initiatives and general corporate purposes. The balance, if any, the company may use all or a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to temporarily reduce borrowings under its short-term residential loan warehouse facilities and its short-term real estate securities repurchase facilities.

Shares -2.73% PM.

