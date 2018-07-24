New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 40.6% to $573.3M in Q4, driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.

Books and others revenue advanced 62.2% to $127.68M..

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue up 52% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments increased 44.9% Y/Y to ~2,058,000.

The total number of schools and learning centers +226 Y/Y to 1,081.

Q1 Guidance: Total net revenues: $829.9M to $850M (+26% to +29% Y/Y).

EDU +3.27% premarket.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 24)