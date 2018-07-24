ALBIS Plastics Corporation and Nexeo Solutions sign distribution agreement in North America

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) and ALBIS Plastics Corporation have signed a distribution agreement for the USA and Canada covering an extensive range of both prime and recycled Polyamide 6 and 6.6 compounds, which are marketed under the ALTECH and ALTECH ECO brand names.

ALTECH prime PA 6 and PA 6.6 compounds are used in a wide variety of applications across many industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, appliances, power tools and many more.

ALTECH ECO comprises a range of filled and unfilled PA 6.6 compounds based on high quality post-industrial feedstock, which allows ALBIS to claim “near to prime” properties in the final product.