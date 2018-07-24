Global bond prices remain under pressure, rattled by central bank chatter

Government bond prices around the world tumbled yesterday following reports that central banks could be preparing to pull back from the easy-money policies that have provided critical support for equity markets since the financial crisis.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield could soon hit 3% or higher after moving 8 basis points to 2.965% yesterday on a report that the Bank of Japan could change its easy money policies, and global bond prices remain under pressure overnight, with yields on 10-year Japanese bonds up to 0.08% from 0.03% late Friday.

"The (U.S.) 10-year could go to 3% on this move," says Ian Lyngen, U.S. rate strategist at BMO Capital. "There seems to be a momentum that has brought out sideline players, anxious to sell the market," adding that the lack of volatility signaled the 10-year had been coiled for a breakout after spending 20 sessions in a 9.8 basis point range, an extremely rare event.

Related ETFs: IEF, SHY, PST, IEI, PLW, BIL, VGSH, VGIT, UST, DTYS, GOVT, TYO, SHV, SCHO, GSY, SCHR, STPP, FLAT, TBX, TYD, SPTS, ITE, DTYL, EGF, RISE, TAPR, DTUS, FTT, TFLO, DTUL, TUZ, USFR, FIBR, GBIL, HYDD, DFVL, TYNS, DFVS, CLTL, USTB, VRIG