Micron Products wins multi-year purchase commitment for components used by the U.S. Armed forces

Micron Products, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MICR) has received a purchase commitment for several thousand sets of molded and machined components used in production of the U.S.-Military’s next generation thermal weapon sights from Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Mr. Salvatore Emma, President and CEO of Micron Products, commented, “Micron and Kopin have a long and successful history of working together to manufacture very sophisticated machined and plastic injection molded products. This partnership, our qualifications, our commitment to quality and to the success of our customer, helped to make Micron a manufacturer of choice. Micron’s unique ability to near-net mold and finish machine the components made from highly engineered resins helps our customers compress delivery lead time and costs.”

The Company expects this to be a multi-million dollar program which is anticipated to last over several years.