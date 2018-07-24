U.S. stock following overseas markets higher; Google rises after strong Q2

U.S. stock futures are higher, following a positive showing in overseas markets after financial and tech stocks helped snap a two-trading-day losing streak yesterday: Dow +0.4%, S&P +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1%.

Asian indexes finished with strong gains after China’s State Council unveiled several measures to boost domestic consumption, with the Shanghai Composite closing +1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +1.4% and Japan’s Nikkei +0.5%.

European stocks also are higher, helped by some upbeat results from UBS and PSA Peugeot as well as the strength in Asia and Wall Street’s overnight gains; Germany's DAX +1.4%, France's CAC +0.9%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%.

Investors will be digesting corporate results that came out after Monday's close, including Google parent Alphabet, which tallied better than expected Q2 results that sent shares nearly 5% higher in after-hours trading.

"We remain positive on the secular ad growth story driven by mobile and YouTube combined with generally better expense management and a more shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach," Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil wrote after Alphabet's results yesterday.