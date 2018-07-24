MAXIMUS awarded $11.7M enrollment broker contract for Wisconsin Department of Health Services

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) has signed a new four-year base contract with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to operate the state's Medicaid Enrollment Broker.

"MAXIMUS has proven experience in providing customer contact operations to nearly 45 million state Medicaid beneficiaries across the country, demonstrating our status as a market leader for Medicaid. We look forward to assisting the people of Wisconsin with understanding their health insurance options and choosing the health plan that best meets their needs," commented Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS.