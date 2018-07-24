Eli Lilly Q2 top line up 9%; non-GAAP EPS up 35%; shares up 5% premarket

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 results: Revenues: $6,355.2M (+9.1%); Net Loss: ($259.9M); Loss Per Share: ($0.25); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,546.7M (+31.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.50 (+35.1%).

Established Pharma Products: Humalog: $769.8M (+13%); Cialis: $538.7M (-14%); Alimta: $555.9M (+4%); Forteo: $434.5M (-3%); Humulin: $346M (-3%); Cymbalta: $181.9M (-12%); Erbitux: $166.4M (+5%); Strattera: $114.2M (-39%); Zyprexa: $128M (-9%); Trajenta: $141.7M.

New Pharmaceutical Products: Trulicity: $779.8M (+62%); Cyramza: $218.8M (+17%); Taltz: $220.1M (+59%); Jardiance: $147.2M (+43%); Basaglar: $201.8M (+133%); Lartruvo: $79.8M (+69%); Olumiant: $44.7M; Verzenio: $57.7M.

2018 Guidance: Total Revenues: $24.0B - 24.5B from $23.7B - 24.2B; EPS: $3.19 - 3.29 from $4.52 - 4.62; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.40 - 5.50 from $5.10 - 5.20; Capex: ~$1.2B (unch).