Sensata Technologies beat estimates in Q2

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue growth of 6.4% in Q2.

Performance Sensing net revenue rose 8.7% to $676.22M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue grew 9% to $237.64M.

Europe revenues comprised of 29.8% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised of 41.5% of total revenues.

Gross margin rate leveraged 70 bps 36.3%.

Operating margin rate improved 280 bps to 19.5%.

Q3 Guidance: Net revenue: $851M to $875M; Adjusted net income: $150M to $156M; Adjusted EPS: $0.88 to $0.92 Diluted share count: 169.5M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net revenue: $3.493B to $3.555B; Adjusted EBIT: $821M to $837M; Adjusted net income: $618M to $634M; Adjusted EPS: $3.63to $3.73; Diluted share count: 170.2M.

