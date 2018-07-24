Lilly to spin out Elanco into stand-alone company; shares up 5% premarket on Q2 beat

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its Q2 results, both revenue and earnings above consensus.

This morning, the company also announced its plan to float less than 20% of Elanco Animal Health in an initial public offering this year. It plans to divest its remaining ownership stake through a tax-efficient transaction.

CEO David Ricks says, "Based on our strategic review, we concluded that after-tax value for Lilly shareholders would be maximized by pursuing an initial public offering of Elanco. We believe this will allow Elanco to efficiently deploy its resources to those growth opportunities that best serve its customers. In addition, this will provide Lilly even greater focus on the human pharmaceutical business to pursue our purpose of creating life-changing medicines for patients."

