Harley-Davidson +1% after earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle and related products revenue of $1.53B in Q2 to top expectations.

Shipments were down 11.3% to 72,593 units during the quarter.

Gross margin was 34.9% of sales vs. 36.3% a year ago and 34.8% expected. Operating margin fell to 16.0% of sales vs. 20.1% a year ago.

"Our manufacturing optimization, demand-driving investments and commitment to manage supply in line with demand remain on target and continue to strengthen our business," says CEO Matt Levatich.

Looking ahead, Harley expects Q3 shipments of 45K to 50K and full-year shipments of 231K to 236K.

Shares of HOG are up 1.09% in premarket trading to $41.90.

Previously: Harley-Davidson beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (July 24)