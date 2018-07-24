AstraZeneca sells European commercial rights to Atacand and Atacand Plus to Cheplapharm for $210M; shares up 1% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has agreed to sell the European commercial rights to hypertension and heart failure meds Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) and Atacand Plus (candesartan cilexetil/hydrochlorothiazide) to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.

AZN will continue to manufacture and supply the products under a supply agreement and will continue to commercialize both in all markets where it retains rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, AZN will receive $200M, a time-bound payment of $10M and sales-related milestones. The deal should close this quarter.

The transaction will not affect AZN's 2018 financial guidance.