JetBlue rides higher after earnings

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) slips past the consensus EPS estimate of analysts with its Q2 report.

Revenue per available seat mile fell 1.2% Y/Y during the quarter. Load factor improved a point to 86.2%. Yield per passenger mile fell 2.2% to $0.1424.

The carrier's realized fuel price in the quarter was up 42% to $2.28 per gallon.

The average JetBlue fare was down 0.7% to $170.08.

Looking ahead to Q3, JetBlue sees capacity increasing by 7.5% to 9.5%. Cost per available seat miles is expected to be 1% to 3% higher. "We are planning a series of adjustments to both capacity and our ancillary revenue to take effect over the coming months, says JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.