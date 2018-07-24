Bitcoin retakes $8K

Up more than 5% to $8.1K this morning, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is topping $8K for the first time in two months. The bounce has now hit nearly 50% since bottoming in late June.

Notable in the price action of late has been Bitcoin's outperformance vs. the rest of the crypto market: 1) Bitcoin accounts for 47% of total cryptocurrency market cap today vs. 37% two months ago 2) Bitcoin is the only top 10 market cap crypto which is in the green over the last 24 hours.

