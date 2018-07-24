Avery Dennison beat Q2 estimates

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales growth of 7.5% in Q2.

Label and Graphic Materials sales rose 11.9% to $1.26B.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales up 11.1% to $416.7M.

Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales advanced 40% to $180.2M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 80 bps to 27%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +30 bps to 11.5%.

The company expects FY2018 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.85 and adjusted EPS of $5.95 to $6.10.

