United Technology +2% as Q2 beats estimates; raises full-year forecast

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +2.4% premarket after reporting Q2 earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations and raising full-year guidance.

UTX says Q2 EPS increased to $1.97 excluding the gain on sale of food service equipment company Taylor Co. and restructuring charges, on 9% higher revenue Y/Y to $16.7B; commercial aftermarket sales rose 12% Y/Y at both Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems, while new equipment orders for Otis climbed 10% organically Y/Y.

UTX raises guidance for its FY 2018 adjusted EPS to $7.10-$7.25 from its previous view of $6.95-$7.15, in-line with the $7.11 analyst consensus estimate, its sales outlook to $63.5B-$64.5B from $63B-$64.5B but still a shade below the $64.7B consensus, and its forecast for organic sales growth of 5%-6% from 4%-6% previously.

The company maintains previous guidance for full-year free cash flow of $4.5B-$5B.