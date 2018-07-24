Synovus posts linked-quarter, year-over-year gains in Q2

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Q2 adjusted EPS 92 cents rose from 86 cents in Q1 and 61 cents a year ago.

Q2 total revenue $359.3M, up 5.3% from Q1 and up 12.3% from a year ago.

Separately, Synovus announced an agreement to bu FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) for $2.9B in an all-stock deal. SNV -3.4% in premarket trading..

Core banking fees $37.4M, up 4.4% Q/Q, up 2.1% Y/Y.

Fiduciary and asset management fees $13.98M vs $13.44M in Q1 and $12.52M a year ago.

Net interest margin 3.86% vs. 3.78% in Q1 and 3.51% a year ago.

Allowance for loan losses $251.7M vs $257.8M in Q1 and $248.1M a year ago.

Adjusted return on common equity 15.59% vs. 14.86% in Q1 and 10.49% a year ago.

Effective tax rate 21.8% vs 35.5% Y/Y.

